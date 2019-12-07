India leading from the front in climate action: Javadekar

india

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 23:43 IST

New Delhi: Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that India is participating in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid starting next week with a constructive outlook and that it will work to protect its long-term development interests.

“[India] is leading from the front in climate action,” Javadekar said ahead of his departure to Madrid to attend the conference, which will conclude on December 13. He cited India’s efforts in mitigating the impact of the climate crisis. “Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] was the first to propose Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure,” he said. Javadekar added that India’s ambitious renewable energy programme of 450 GW has attracted attention globally. “...it is the largest renewable programme in the world,” Javadekar said.

India has been calling on the developed countries to take the lead in taking actions in the pursuit of solar energy capacity and fulfil their climate finance commitments of raising USD 100 billion per annum by 2020.

Javadekar said that India has reduced its emission intensity by 22% since 2005. “[India] is one of the few countries which has increased its tree cover in and outside the forests,” he said.

COP refers to Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The Union Cabinet on November 27 approved India’s negotiating stand at the conference, which is being held as countries prepare to move from the pre-2020 period under the Kyoto Protocol to post-2020 period under the Paris Agreement.

In a statement, the Union environment ministry said that India’s approach at the conference will be guided by principles and provisions of the Paris Agreement particularly the principles of Equity and Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capability (CBDR-RC)--based on different capabilities of economies.

At the Climate Action Summit In September, Modi announced India’s plan of scaling up of renewable energy target to 450 GW and called for responsible action by all on the principles of equity and CBDR-RC.

The statement said that India has been ambitious in its actions to combat the climate crisis. It added India has emphasised that developed countries should take lead in undertaking actions and fulfil their climate finance commitments of raising USD 100 billion per annum by 2020 and progressively and substantially scale up their financial support. “India will further stress upon the need for fulfilling pre-2020 [climate] commitments by developed countries and that pre-2020 implementation gaps should not present an additional burden to developing countries in the post-2020 period.”

Various international agencies have different estimates of how much of the USD 100 billion per annum has come through.

According to the UNFCCC review last year, climate financial contributions by developed countries had increased by 40% from USD 37 billion in 2013 to USD 54 billion in 2017.

