India logs 45,083 new Covid-19 cases, 35,840 recoveries in last 24 hours

India recorded 45,083 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, which pushed the nationwide tally to 32,695,030, while the death toll climbed to 437,830 with 4 daily fatalities, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday. This is the fourth consecutive day that India is seeing more than 40,000 daily Covid-19 cases.

Active cases rose by 8,783 to stand at 368,558 in the same period, according to data released by the health ministry at 8am. Active cases constitute 1.10 per cent of total cases and the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands 97.6 per cent, the Union health ministry said.

As many as 17,55,327 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 51,86,42,929. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 31,888,642 while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it said.

As the fear of third wave of Covid-19 pandemic looms over the country, Kerala’s rising cases are a cause of concern. Kerala reported 32,801 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday, accounting for 70.15 per cent of the total cases India reported.

The Ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday said that 60,25,95,250 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the direct state procurement category. The ministry further said that 1,51,58,650 vaccine doses are in the pipeline. "More than 42 million (4,20,58,316) balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered," it said.

Meanwhile, India on Friday administered more than 10 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in a single day across the nation for the first time since the start of the mass inoculation programme on January 16, according to data on the Union health ministry’s Co-WIN dashboard. “Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Friday night.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and Union Territories for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. The new phase of universalisation of vaccination commenced on June 21.