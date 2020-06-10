India nearly 11,000 short of Covid-19 tally of fourth worst-hit UK

india

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 10:46 IST

India is inching towards the Covid-19 tally on the United Kingdom, with record daily cases. India has been recording close to 10,000 cases for eight days and it’s tally reached 2,76,583 on Wednesday, according to the Union health ministry.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the UK is 2,87,403, according to the World Health Organisation dashboard.

However, India is far behind the UK in terms of fatalities. According to WHO, 40,597 people have succumbed to the coronavirus disease in the UK. In India, the number of fatalities reached 7,745 on Wednesday.

The number of cases in the UK have been steadily falling. On Tuesday, it recorded a little over 1,300 cases. In India, the daily increase on June 9 was over 9,500.

Britain has allowed some relaxation in the coronavirus enforced lockdown. British business minister Alok Sharma said on Tuesday that retailers will be allowed to reopen on June 15, subject to social distancing guidelines.

The announcement, which will only apply in England because Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland set their own policy on lockdown restrictions, had previously been announced, subject to sufficient progress against the coronavirus being made.

“This is the latest step in the careful restarting of our economy and will enable high streets up and down the country to spring back to life,” Sharma told reporters.

India too announced relaxations to restart the economy after many sectors were shuttered due to the lockdown announced by the government in March to check the spread of the disease.

The first of the three-phased lockdown came into effect on Monday (June 8) after which religious places, malls, restaurants etc reopened. Cinema halla, gymnasiums, schools and colleges are still closed and the government will take a call on it in July.

India, meanwhile, saw another record addition of nearly 10,000 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. The country recorded 9,985 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to Union health ministry update at 8 am, the number of active cases in the country are 1,33,632, while those cured or discharged are 1,35,205.