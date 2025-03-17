India, New Zealand firm up agreement to bolster defence cooperation

New Delhi: India and New Zealand on Monday firmed up an agreement to bolster defence cooperation with an eye on ensuring an open and stable Indo-Pacific, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged New Delhi’s concerns about activities of pro-Khalistan elements to his counterpart Christopher Luxon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during a joint press statement in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

The two countries announced the formal launch of negotiations on a free trade agreement and a pact for mobility of professionals and skilled workers, and unveiled a range of measures, from cooperation in digital payments to an arrangement for easier movement of goods, to enhance two-way trade from the current level of about $1.8 billion.

“We have decided to strengthen and institutionalise our defence and security partnership. Along with joint exercises, training and port visits, a roadmap will be made for cooperation in the defence industry,” Modi told a joint media interaction after his talks with Luxon.

“Our navies are working together in Combined Task Force-150 for maritime security in the Indian Ocean,” he said, speaking in Hindi.

India and New Zealand support a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific and believe in the “policy of development, not expansionism”, Modi said against the backdrop of concerns over China’s aggressive behaviour across the region.

Luxon said the two sides discussed ways to cope with the “challenging strategic outlook” in the Indo-Pacific. “I reiterated New Zealand’s strong commitment to working with India to address shared concerns over our respective interests and contributions to ensure a strong, stable and prosperous region,” he said.

The MoU on defence cooperation, described by Indian officials as a large omnibus pact, will establish regular engagements such as joint training and ship visits. The two sides already have an agreement for exchanging information on white shipping, and India is part of Command Task Force-150, a multi-national unit currently led by New Zealand, which protects trade routes and counters piracy and terror in the Indian Ocean.

As part of the discussions on security cooperation, the Indian side raised anti-India activities of pro-Khalistan elements in New Zealand, officials said. As in the case of Canada, the UK and the US, these elements have organised anti-India protests and sought to target Indian diplomats, albeit on a smaller scale.

Modi said both countries are unanimous in opposing terrorism, whether it is the Christchurch terror attack of March 2019 or the Mumbai attacks of November 2008, and strict action should be taken against those guilty.

“We will continue to cooperate against terrorist, separatist and radical elements. In this context, we shared our concerns about anti-India activities by some illegal elements in New Zealand. We are confident that we will continue to get the cooperation of the New Zealand government against all these illegal elements,” he said.

Secretary (East) in the external affairs ministry, Jaideep Mazumdar, told a media briefing that the Indian side alerts “friends to the activities of anti-India elements in their countries” and the abuse of democratic freedoms to “glorify terrorism and to threaten attacks against our diplomats”. New Delhi’s concerns were flagged at the meeting, and the New Zealand government “has been receptive” in the past. “This was also the reaction that we got today,” Mazumdar said.

In the field of trade and commerce, the two sides announced the launch of negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) and an arrangement for the mobility of professionals. Modi said a mutually beneficial FTA will boost the potential of trade and investment and encourage cooperation in dairy, food processing and pharmaceuticals.

While Mazumdar noted the two countries hoped to conclude the FTA by the end of the year, a joint statement said the agreement can foster trade and investment by “leveraging each country’s strengths, addressing their respective concerns, and tackling challenges”.

The proposed arrangement for mobility of professionals will also address the issue of irregular migration, the joint statement said. The two sides encouraged the creation of opportunities for Indian students in New Zealand and pointed to the importance of mobility of skilled personnel to support engagement in sectors such as innovation and emerging technologies.

The joint statement pointed to other measures to bolster trade, such as discussions for cooperation in digital payments, and the signing of the “Authorized Economic Operators Mutual Recognition Arrangement”, which will facilitate easier movement of goods through trusted traders and close cooperation between customs authorities.

The two sides also signed a memorandum of cooperation on horticulture to develop post-harvest and marketing infrastructure, a letter of intent on forestry cooperation, an education cooperation agreement, and a memorandum of cooperation in sports.

With more than 150,000 Indian tourists visiting New Zealand and 72,000 New Zealand tourists travelling to the country last year, the two sides agreed to encourage their carriers to begin direct flights.

Besides reaffirming support for an open, inclusive, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific “where sovereignty and territorial integrity are respected”, the joint statement expressed firm support for peace and stability in the Middle East.

The two leaders called for negotiations to secure a permanent peace, which includes releasing all hostages and rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza. The joint statement stressed the importance of a two-state solution, leading to establishment of a sovereign, viable and independent state of Palestine.

Modi and Luxon also discussed the war in Ukraine and expressed support for a just and lasting peace based on respect for international law and territorial integrity and sovereignty. “The two leaders reiterated their absolute condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and the use of terrorist proxies in cross-border terrorism,” the joint statement said.