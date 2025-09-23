India ‘of critical importance to US’: What Marco Rubio said after meeting Jaishankar

Amid the tensions between India and the United States regarding tariffs, trade and now the H-1B visa blow, US Secretary of State met with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday. Following their meeting, Rubio reiterated that India continues to be a "critical" partner for Washington. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio shakes hands with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters, Monday(AP)

The Rubio-Jaishankar meeting took place in New York at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. In the official readout from the meeting, Rubio stated that ties with New Delhi are of "critical importance" to the US.

As per the US State Department, the meeting between the two top diplomats focused on various aspects of India-US bilateral ties such as trade, defense, energy, pharmaceuticals, and critical minerals.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar said that the meeting with Rubio "covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern."

“Our conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern. Agreed on the importance of sustained engagement to progress on priority areas. We will remain in touch,” wrote Jaishankar.

Thaw in Indo-US trade ties

For the past few months, India and US' trade ties have been marred with tensions after US President Donald Trump increased the tariff on India to 50 percent as part of a penalty for New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.

Trump's decision came as part of an effort to establish a ceasefire in Ukraine by adding pressure on Russia and its close allies.

After several jibes from White House officials such as Peter Navarro over India's ties with Russia, Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a breakthrough in ties and stated that the two nations will resume their talks for trade.

Following this development, the Centre confirmed that commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal will lead a delegation to the US to accelerate talks for the bilateral trade agreement between India and the US.

Goyal, who landed in the US on Monday, met with trade representative Jamieson Greer in New York.