India, Oman bilateral air force exercise begins in Jodhpur

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Royal Air Force of Oman began a five-day bilateral exercise on Monday at the Jodhpur air force station. The exercise named Eastern Bridge-VI is in its sixth edition.

”It will provide an opportunity to enhance operational capability and interoperability between the two Air Forces,” a statement from the ministry of defence said.

It also stated that participation by both the air forces in the exercise “will promote professional interaction, exchange of experiences and enhancement of operational knowledge, besides strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries”.

The IAF said that various dignitaries will be visiting the air force station in Jodhpur during the five-day exercise.

Sharing pictures on Twitter, the IAF wrote, “Enhancing operational efficiency through #Interoperability. #IAF and #RAFO contingents prepare for Exercise Eastern Bridge VI. This event will provide a platform for both Air Forces to learn best practices and operate together. #BridgesOfFriendship.”

The bilateral exercise comes a couple of weeks after Oman’s top defence official Mohammed Nasser Al Zaabi visited India from January 30 to February 4 as part of an official visit. Zaabi had co-chaired a meeting of the Joint Military Cooperation Committee, which supposedly initiated a series of high-level defence engagements between the two countries.

Exercise Eastern Bridge V was held in October 2019 at the Air Force Base Masirah, Oman.

The IAF contingent comprised MiG-29 and C-17 aircraft. It was the first time that MIG-29 fighter aircraft participated in an International Exercise outside India.