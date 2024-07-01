India, Pakistan exchange lists of civilian prisoners, fishermen: MEA

NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan on Monday exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other’s custody, with New Delhi calling for the early release and repatriation of 185 Indian nationals who had completed their prison terms. The ministry of external affairs said Pakistan shared the names of 43 civilian prisoners and 211 fishermen in its custody who are Indian or are believed to be Indians. (ANI)

Under the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, the two countries exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on January 1 and July 1, through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad.

India shared the names of 366 civilian prisoners and 86 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani or are believed to be Pakistanis, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

“Pakistan has been asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 185 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence,” the statement said.

In addition, Pakistan was asked to provide immediate consular access to 47 civilian prisoners and fishermen in its custody, who are believed to be Indians and have not been provided such access so far.

Pakistan was also requested to “ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation”, the statement said.

The Indian government also called for the early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, fishermen with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel believed to be in Pakistan’s custody.

India remains committed to addressing all humanitarian matters on priority, including issues relating to prisoners and fishermen in each other’s country.

In this context, India urged Pakistan to expedite the process to verify the nationality of 75 believed to be Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen in India’s custody. The repatriation of these people is “pending for want of nationality confirmation from Pakistan”.

As a result of the Indian government’s efforts, a total of 2,639 Indian fishermen and 71 civilian prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014. This includes 478 fishermen and 13 civilian prisoners repatriated from Pakistan since 2023.