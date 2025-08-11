India, Pakistan navies to hold separate drills in Arabian Sea on Aug 11-12: Report

The Indian navy and the Pakistan navy will reportedly be conducting separate drills in the Arabian Sea for two days, starting Monday, August 11. The navies of both the countries have issued Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) for carrying out the drills, the ANI report said. (Representational Photo/AP)

The navies of both the countries have issued Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) for carrying out the drills in the Arabian Sea in their respective territories, news agency ANI reported, citing defence sources.

“Indian Navy warships would be carrying out drills in the Arabian Sea on August 11-12. Pakistan Navy has also issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for carrying out its own naval exercises in its waters," the report quoted sources as saying.

HT could not independently verify whether such NOTAMs have been issued or not.

This comes months after Indian and Pakistani militaries confronted each other from May 7 to May 10 after the Indian forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ to destroy the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The operation was launched during the early hours of May 7 to avenge the deaths of the 26 people who were killed in a devastating terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22. The Indian forces destroyed nine terror targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir when it launched Operation Sindoor.

Both the militaries reached a ceasefire understanding on May 10, however, Operation Sindoor is still ongoing.

What PM Modi told Indian Navy chief after India-Pak ceasefire

On May 10, the fourth day of the military confrontation between India and Pakistan, the Indian Navy was told to stand down from launching a BrahMos missile attack on Karachi port.

While appreciating the Indian armed forces’ response during the four-day military conflict on May 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and General Upendra Dwivedi. He then looked at Admiral Tripathi and said, “Humne aapke mooh se niwala cheen liya, aapko mauka phir milega” (“I have snatched the morsel out of your mouth, but your turn will come”).