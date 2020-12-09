India playing key role against Covid-19, says Bharat Biotech as 64 envoys visit facility

india

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 18:43 IST

The world is looking up to India in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as the development and clinical evaluation of Covaxin marks a significant milestone for novel vaccinology in the country, Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday.

She was addressing a team of 64 ambassadors and high commissioners who visited the Bharat Biotech facility at Genome Valley, Hyderabad to learn more about their work to establish a safe and efficacious vaccine against Covid-19.

The delegation was led by the Ministry of External Affairs comprising high commissioners and government representatives from Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania.

Suchitra said Covaxin had garnered interest from several countries worldwide for supplies and introduction. “It is an honour to have with us all the distinguished ambassadors of various countries. It makes us proud to note that the world is looking up to India in the common fight against this deadly pandemic,” she said.

Earlier, Bharat Biotech chairman and managing director Dr Krishna Yella briefed the delegation about the company’s vaccine development programme, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Yella, who is spearheading the Covaxin’s research, development, clinical trials and production teams, explained the company’s research process, manufacturing capabilities and expertise, He gave virtual and physical tours of the facilities.

In a statement, the company said the envoys appreciated Bharat Biotech’s work of national and global public health significance, through several months to establish a long-lasting efficacious vaccine to combat the extraordinary Covid-19 pandemic.

Welcoming the dignitaries, Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar explained how the state which is the youngest in the country, had achieved tremendous progress in attracting top companies from across the world by introducing an investor-friendly industrial policy.

“The combined value of the pharma sector in the state is around 50 billion US dollars. Hyderabad is the vaccine hub of not only India but the entire world with 33 per cent of the entire vaccine production being done in Hyderabad,” he said.

Principal Secretary, Industries and IT, Jayesh Ranjan made a power point presentation at Bharat Biotech and showcased the investment potential of the state to the visiting dignitaries.

He said that Hyderabad Pharma city will be operational in a couple of months. Similarly, a medical devices park is being set up near the ORR in 500 acres.

The high-level contingent of envoys was divided into two batches and taken to Bharat Biotech Ltd and Biological E Limited in turns.