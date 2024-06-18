India possesses more nuclear weapons than Pakistan, China has… | 8 takeaways from SIPRI report

India possesses more nuclear weapons than Pakistan, while China has expanded its nuclear arsenal from 410 warheads in January 2023 to 500 by January 2024, according to a report by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a Swedish think tank, on Monday. A file photo of the Agni 5 missile.

In its analysis, the SIPRI said China's nuclear arsenal increased from 410 warheads in January 2023 to 500 in January 2024, and it is expected to keep growing.

Key takeaways from SIPRI report

Nine nuclear-armed nations, including the US, Russia, the UK, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel, continued to modernise their nuclear arsenals, and several of them deployed new nuclear-capable weapon systems in 2023.



Also Read | Global military spending climbed 7% in 2023 amid conflicts, think-tank SIPRI says India's "stored" nuclear warheads were 172 in January this year, while the number for Pakistan was 170. India slightly expanded its nuclear arsenal in 2023, Both India and Pakistan continued to develop new types of nuclear delivery systems in 2023. The SIPRI report said while Pakistan remains the main focus of India's nuclear deterrent, India appears to be placing growing emphasis on longer-range weapons, including those capable of reaching targets throughout China. Some 2,100 of the deployed warheads were kept in a state of high operational alert on ballistic missiles, and nearly all of them belonged to Russia or the US. However, for the first time, China is believed to have some warheads on high operational alert.



Also Read | India 4th largest military spender in 2023, says new Sipri report Russia and the US together possess almost 90 per cent of all nuclear weapons. Russia is estimated to have deployed around 36 more warheads with operational forces than in January 2023, the watchdog added. The report said China's stockpile of nuclear warheads is still expected to remain much smaller than the stockpiles of either Russia or the US.

