Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India prioritises safety, well-being of international students: MEA on KIIT case

PTI |
Feb 21, 2025 07:29 PM IST

Randhir Jaiswal said the ministry has been in "constant touch" with the Odisha government and the KIIT authorities since the matter came to light.

The government on Friday said it was deeply saddened by the recent death of a Nepalese student at an institution in Odisha, and asserted that it accords "high priority" to the safety, security and well-being of all international students in the country.

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses a press conference in New Delhi (PTI FILE)(HT_PRINT)
Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses a press conference in New Delhi (PTI FILE)(HT_PRINT)

In response to a query related to the incident at private engineering college KIIT in Bhubaneswar, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the ministry has been in "constant touch" with the Odisha government and the KIIT authorities since the matter came to light.

"We have also maintained close contact with the Nepalese authorities. Pursuant to our outreach, several steps have been taken by the Odisha government as well as the KIIT institute to address the situation," he said.

Odisha Police has made several arrests, the MEA spokesperson said.

The police on Thursday arrested five more staff of the private engineering college on the charge of assaulting Nepalese students while they were vacating the hostel following a direction of the institute authorities.

Police have so far arrested 11 people, including an engineering student who was booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of the 20-year-old Nepalese woman in her hostel room earlier.

Following her death, the Nepalese students had staged demonstrations demanding justice.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On