India reacts to Donald Trump's ‘help’ comment on border dispute with China

US President Donald Trump on Thursday shared his vision for the United States' future ties with Beijing, calling China “a very important player in the world." He also offered to mediate in the India-China border issues. US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington.(AFP)

Expressing optimism about future relations, Donald Trump said, “I think we are going to have a very good relationship with China. I got along with President Xi very well until COVID...I think China is a very important player in the world.”

Also Read | 7 things Donald Trump said about PM Modi: ‘Great friend, better negotiator’

Trump on India-China border issue

Addressing the media alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, Trump said, “I look at India, I do see the skirmishes on the border, which are quite vicious, and I guess they continue to go on. If I could be of help, I'd love to help, because that should be stopped,” said Trump.

India reacts to Trump's proposal on China

Meanwhile, India has indirectly declined President Donald Trump’s offer, reaffirming its commitment to a bilateral approach in handling the matter.

Also Read | 5 takeaways from PM Narendra Modi's US visit: Tahawwur Rana extradition, F-35 deal and more

"Whatever issues we have with any of our neighbours, we have always adopted a bilateral approach to dealing with these issues," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during a news briefing following Modi’s two-day visit to the US.

Donald Trump on China's role in ending Russia-Ukraine war

In an affirmative stance on China, Trump said the country could play an important role in ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“I don't want to be naive, but as leaders go, I think we were very close. And I think that China is a very important player in the world. I think they can help us get this war over with Ukraine and Russia,” he said.

Also Read | PM Modi-Donald Trump meeting: Defence, $500 billion trade deal amid tariff tension | Key points

Trump also underscored the importance of diplomatic cooperation among major global powers.

"That's been going on for a long time. I would hope that China and India and Russia and the US and all of us can get along. It's very important," Trump added.

At a joint media briefing with Modi, Trump announced that he and Modi agreed on a deal that would facilitate India to import more US oil and gas to bring down Washington's trade deficit.

In his remarks to the press, Trump called import duties imposed by India on certain US products "very unfair" and “strong.”