India recognised as the mother of democracy across the globe: PM Modi

To commemorate Ambedkar Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Association of Indian Universities’ 95th Annual Meet and National Seminar of Vice-Chancellors on Wednesday via video conferencing. The event was hosted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad.

He also launched four books on Ambedkar—Dr Ambedkar Jivan Darshan, Dr Ambedkar Vyakti Darshan, Dr Ambedkar Rashtra Darshan, and Dr Ambedkar Aayam Darshan—written by Kishore Makwana.

The Prime Minister highlighted that India is recognised as the mother of democracy across the globe and democracy has been an integral part of our civilisation. He said, “India takes pride in being the mother of democracy as its values are embedded in our social life...Babasaheb laid a strong foundation to move forward while strengthening India’s democratic heritage”.

Also Read | Congress tweet lauds PM Modi for cancelling CBSE 10th board exam

The Prime Minister reiterated the country’s commitment to take Ambedkar’s message of equal rights and equal opportunity to every person. He also said that measures like Jal Jeevan Mission, free housing, free electricity, support during pandemic and initiatives for women empowerment are taking forward Ambedkar’s dreams.

Taking about the Indian education system, Modi emphasised that it is based on the philosophies propagated by Ambedkar. “Dr Ambedkar considered knowledge, self-respect and politeness as his three revered deities. Our education system and universities have this responsibility to carry the country forward on the path shown by Ambedkar,” Modi said.

Modi added the National Education Policy (NEP) is aimed at fulfilling former President Dr Radhakrishnan’s vision of education that frees and empowers students to participate in national development.

The Prime Minister also announced that Indian Institutes of Skills are being set up in three big metropolitan cities to meet the growing demand for skills that are emerging as the country becomes more self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar Bharat). He said that his government wants all universities to be multi-disciplinary to provide students with more flexibility.

Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat, chief minister Vijay Rupani and Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also attended the meeting.