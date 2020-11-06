e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India records 47,638 new cases in 24 hours, total tally crosses 8.4 million

India records 47,638 new cases in 24 hours, total tally crosses 8.4 million

In the last 24 hours,a total of 54,157 patients have been discharged against 47,638 new Covid-19 cases

india Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 10:14 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker conducts Covid-19 RAT test at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, in New Delhi.
A health worker conducts Covid-19 RAT test at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, in New Delhi.(PTI)
         

India has recorded 47,638 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, a 5 per cent fall from Thursday’s daily infection cases, health ministry data published on Friday revealed. In the last 24 hours, a total of 54,157 patients have been discharged against 47,638 new cases, marking a positive development in the fight against Covid-19. Data shows 670 people have died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours against Thursday’s figure of 704. But the fact that daily toll is again rising has become a fresh reason for concern.

India’s total tally, as on Friday, stands at 84,11,724.

However, the number of total active cases remains below 5 lakh. On Friday, it registered further decrease and stood at 5,20,773.

Also Read: Covid-19: 27 states account for less than 20,000 active cases, shows government data

Over 78 per cent of these active cases are concentrated in only 10 states and union territories. Maharashtra (21.53%), Kerala (16.12%), Delhi (7.08%), West Bengal (6.87%), Karnataka (6.76%), Chhattisgarh (4.31%), Uttar Pradesh (4.30%), Andhra Pradesh (4.06%), Tamil Nadu (3.63%), Telangana (3.53%) are contributing maximum to the active number of cases.

Active Covid-19 cases are now only 6.31 per cent of the total positive cases of the country.

“The declining trend of the active cases is complemented by the unbroken increase, day on day number of recovered cases,” the health ministry has said.

According to health ministry data released on Thursday, Kerala is reporting the highest number of new Covid-19 infections in the country. Maharashtra, which was at the top for months, has now come to the third position as far as new cases are concerned. Delhi has taken the second position with more than 6,000 cases being reported daily.

tags
top news
Maharashtra minister urges people to avoid bursting crackers this Diwali
Maharashtra minister urges people to avoid bursting crackers this Diwali
‘No cash with farmers’: BJP after Chhattisgarh delays paddy procurement
‘No cash with farmers’: BJP after Chhattisgarh delays paddy procurement
From Rajasthan to Delhi, states which have banned firecrackers
From Rajasthan to Delhi, states which have banned firecrackers
Over 70% children with Covid-19 are asymptomatic: AIIMS data
Over 70% children with Covid-19 are asymptomatic: AIIMS data
Trains will resume in Punjab only after blockades along tracks are removed: Railways
Trains will resume in Punjab only after blockades along tracks are removed: Railways
Covid-19: From Bharat Biotech vaccine launch to AstraZeneca’s hopes
Covid-19: From Bharat Biotech vaccine launch to AstraZeneca’s hopes
US Presidential Election Updates: Biden increases lead in Nevada, Arizona
US Presidential Election Updates: Biden increases lead in Nevada, Arizona
IPL 2020 | ‘Bumrah and Archer would stand out in any era’: Brian Lara
IPL 2020 | ‘Bumrah and Archer would stand out in any era’: Brian Lara
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In