India's Covid-19 infection tally crosses 42 lakh with record single-day spike of 90,802 cases

India’s Covid-19 infection tally crosses 42 lakh with record single-day spike of 90,802 cases

India has overtaken Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases. Brazil now has 4,137,606 Covid-19 cases and the US has the maximum number of cases at 6,460,250.

india Updated: Sep 07, 2020 10:24 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
A healthcare worker collects swab sample of the resident at Goregaon in Mumbai. India’s Covid-19 tally is now at 4,204,613 and 71,642 people have died so far. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

India’s Covid-19 tally of cases went past 42 lakh with a record 90,802 people being infected in a day, while 32,50,429 people have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 77.30 per cent on Monday, according to the Union health ministry data.

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 42,04,613, while the death toll climbed to 71,642 with 1,016 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.70 per cent.

There are 8,82,542 active cases of the infection in the country which comprises 20.99 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 4,95,51,507 samples have been tested up to September 6 with 7,20,362 samples being tested on Sunday.

