India records lowest new Covid-19 cases in 5 days; tally over 7.5 million

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 10:30 IST

The Union health ministry data showed 55,722 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the lowest in five days, and 579 related deaths were reported between Sunday and Monday morning, which has taken the country’s tally to past 7.5 million. The number of fatalities in the last 24 hours were also the lowest in months.

There were 772,055 active cases of Covid-19 and the country’s death toll went up to 114,610, the health ministry’s dashboard showed at 8am, with the cumulative tally of coronavirus infections at 7,550,273. The active cases have been less than 800,000 for the third straight day. The ministry had said on Sunday that India continues to report a trend of steadily declining active cases and comprise 10.45% of the total positive cases in the country.

“Following the national trend, 22 states and Union territories have less than 20,000 active cases. 13 states and Union territories have more than 20,000 but less than 50,000 active cases, while three states and Union territories have more than 50,000 active cases,” it had said in a press release on Sunday.

India’s total recovered cases stand at 6,663,608 and the gap between recovered and active cases has crossed 5.8 million at 5,891,553 with the national recovery rate at 88.25%. The health ministry had said that 79% of the recovered cases reported on Sunday were concentrated in states and Union territories. Maharashtra had contributed the maximum with more than 14,000 single day recovery, it had said.

Of the 61,871 cases on Sunday, 79% were from 10 states and Union territories. “Maharashtra continues to be the state reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 10,000 cases followed by Kerala with more than 9,000 cases,” the ministry added.

Out of the 1,033 deaths on Sunday morning, 10 states and Union territories account for nearly 86% and that more than 44% or 463 of them were from Maharashtra.