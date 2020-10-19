Unlock 5: Mumbai Metro to restart operations today. Here’s all you need to know

india

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 08:34 IST

Mumbai Metro is set to resume operations from Monday for the first time since March, when its services were shut as the first nationwide lockdown was announced to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

(Click here for full Covid-19 coverage)

While Metro services across the country had resumed operations on September 7, in the fourth phase of Unlock, the Maharashtra government had decided not to resume operation these trains. However, last week, the state government gave permission for Metro operations in the city to resume in a graded manner.

(Read more: Maharashtra allows metro, business operations, weekly markets)

“Keeping all sanitation protocols in mind, we’re ready to welcome back Mumbaikars from tomorrow with a safe, secure and hygienic manner. Here’s a sneak peek of what your new metro journeys will look like,” the Mumbai Metro tweeted on Sunday.

Keeping all sanitation protocols in mind, we’re ready to welcome back Mumbaikars from tomorrow with a safe, secure and hygienic manner. Here's a sneak peek of what your new metro journeys will look like. #YourMetroSafeMetro #MetroSeChalonaMumbai pic.twitter.com/zkxPVjutTZ — Mumbai Metro (@MumMetro) October 18, 2020

As Mumbai Metro gets back on track, here’s all you need to know:

1. The only operational line, connecting Versova and Ghatkopar, will operate between 8:30am and 8:30pm.

2. During peak hours, trains will operate at a frequency of 6:30 minutes. During other hours, these will run at a frequency of eight minutes.

3. Trains will make more than 200 trips per day with only 300 passengers allowed to travel in a single train.

4. Temperatures inside the coaches will be maintained at 25-27 degree Celsius and passengers will be encouraged to use digital tickets, smart cards or QR code-based tickets.

5. No plastic token will be issued to passengers to make a journey.

6. Station gates will be opened 15 minutes before trains start. Entry and exit will only be allowed from certain gates.

7. Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the Metro trains and wearing masks and maintaining social distancing is mandatory.

8. While the Maharashtra government had allowed Mumbai Metro to resume operations from October 15, authorities decided to resume services from October 19 after finishing all safety runs.

9. With nearly 1.6 million Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country. Mumbai, its capital, is among the worst-hit cities in the country.