e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India registers less than 30,000 new Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 9.7 million

India registers less than 30,000 new Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 9.7 million

There were 26,567 new Covid-19 infections in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry’s dashboard showed on Tuesday.

india Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 09:56 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker collects a swab sample from a person for coronavirus testing, at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS), in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, December 6, 2020. (Photo by Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker collects a swab sample from a person for coronavirus testing, at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS), in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, December 6, 2020. (Photo by Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
         

India registered a substantial fall in its latest daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as less than 30,000 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry’s dashboard showed on Tuesday. As per the ministry’s dashboard, 26,567 new Covid-19 cases took India’s tally past the 9.7 million mark to 9,703,770.

 

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country, which on Monday had fallen below 400,000 for the first time since July, remained below that mark, and are currently at 383,866 or 4.10% of the total cases. The trend of more new recoveries than daily infections also continued, as 39,045 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of such cases to 9,178,946 or 94.45% of total cases. Also, the virus claimed a total of 385 lives in this duration, taking the death toll to 140,958 or 1.45% of total cases.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Over the last few days, the country has been recording less than 40,000 daily Covid-19 cases. But this is the first time in several months it has logged less than 30,000 new daily infections. Globally, India remains the second worst-hit country behind the United States, and is immediately ahead of Brazil.

These latest numbers come at a time three firms, two of which are Indian, have applied for emergency use authorisation (EUA) of their respective vaccine candidates in the country. America’s Pfizer Inc was the first to seek approval for its candidate to be used in emergency cases. Pune’s Serum Institute of India (SII), which will manufacture Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine candidate in India, and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, which has developed Covaxin, too, have applied for their candidates to be used for emergency cases.

tags
top news
How Bharat Bandh is likely to pan out across different states
How Bharat Bandh is likely to pan out across different states
India registers less than 30,000 new Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 9.7 million
India registers less than 30,000 new Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 9.7 million
How Parliament’s seating arrangement has evolved over 68 years
How Parliament’s seating arrangement has evolved over 68 years
As states brace for Bharat Bandh, police departments issue travel advisory
As states brace for Bharat Bandh, police departments issue travel advisory
Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate her birthday in view of farmers’ protests, Covid-19
Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate her birthday in view of farmers’ protests, Covid-19
Kerala local body elections: 6,910 wards, 395 local bodies, 5 districts in 1st phase polling
Kerala local body elections: 6,910 wards, 395 local bodies, 5 districts in 1st phase polling
Even lost his spot in Test : Chopra feels Pant ‘only has himself to blame’
Even lost his spot in Test : Chopra feels Pant ‘only has himself to blame’
Covid-19: ‘India not an experiment lab for vaccine’, says Digvijaya Singh
Covid-19: ‘India not an experiment lab for vaccine’, says Digvijaya Singh
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In