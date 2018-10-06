India, Russia call for ‘decisive’ response to terrorism

India and Russia on Friday called for a “decisive” response to terrorism without any “double standards”, condemning all kinds of state support to terrorists.

In a joint statement issued after the 19th India-Russia annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian president Vladimir Putin, the two countries agreed to “converge their efforts” to eradicate terrorist networks, their sources of financing, arms and supply channels of fighters, in order to counter terrorist ideology, propaganda and recruitment.

“Our two countries have common interests in cooperating on countering terrorism,” Modi said at a press statement with Putin. For his part, Putin said the two countries have agreed to step up cooperation in combating the menace of terrorism and drug trafficking.

The statement said special attention will be paid to the issues of security and stability, including combating terrorism, illegal drug-trafficking and organised crime.

At the bilateral summit where eight pacts were signed, India and Russia also urged all countries to fully implement the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The Paris Agreement aims to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping the global temperature rise this century under two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. It also aims to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“The two sides committed to further promote green development and low-carbon economy, in the context of sustainable development and poverty eradication,” the statement said.

India and Russia also noted that civil nuclear cooperation between them is an important component of strategic partnership contributing to India’s energy security and its commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Later, Modi invited Russia to set up a dedicated defence industrial park in India. Huge investment opportunities exist in several areas including metro rail construction, Sagarmala (a port-led development project) and roads, Modi said, addressing businesses of both countries at India-Russia Business Summit in the presence Putin.

Putin said the economic cooperation between the countries is growing at a healthy rate, and expressed hope that Indian businesses will take advantage of the opportunities that are opening up in Russia.

Modi and Putin also interacted with young talents from India’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and Russia’s SIRIUS educational centre. An MoU was also signed between AIM and SIRIUS to further their cooperation.

Putin said the interaction between young people of the two countries, especially schoolchildren, would perhaps be the “most important addition” to the “unprecedented level” of bilateral ties, and could serve as a basis for long-term cooperation.

Modi urged the youth of both countries to work on innovation to improve the way of living of the poor and the needy.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 00:18 IST