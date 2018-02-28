India, Russia discuss support mechanism for INS Vikramaditya

A meeting of the Indo-Russian inter-governmental committee on military-technical co-operation, which is currently underway in Goa, discussed issues related to speedy support mechanisms for aircraft carrier Vikramaditya, said a statement issued by the Indian Navy on Wednesday.

The statement also said they discussed about the refits of EKM Submarines and enhancing the reliability of aircraft and missile systems on-board other ships and submarines.

“The two sides discussed a number of aspects related to enhancing operational availability and life cycle support of the naval acquisitions from Russia. Notably, the sides deliberated mechanisms for speedy support of aircraft carrier Vikramaditya, refits of EKM Submarines and enhancing the reliability of aircrafts and missile systems on-board ships and submarines,” the official statement said.

The statement also said that the four-day meet, which concludes on March 1, is being chaired by senior officials from the two navies, including Vice Admiral GS Pabby from the Indian Navy and Vice Admiral VI Bursuk from the Russian Navy. It was attended by 65 original equipment manufacturers from Russia which “facilitated direct interaction on various technical issues between the departments of Indian Navy and the Russian OEMs”.

“The committee is a forum to discuss various aspects related to acquisition and product support of military equipment on-board Indian naval ships, submarines, and aircraft acquired from Russia. The Russian delegation comprised of more than 120 delegates representing the Russian Navy, Russian government departments and other directors and senior representatives of the Russian industry,” the statement said.