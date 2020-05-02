India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded

india

Updated: May 02, 2020 19:06 IST

India’s coronavirus positive cases climbed to 37,776 on Saturday with the death toll rising to 1,223, data from the Union Health Ministry indicated.

There are 26,535 active Covid-19 cases across the country while 10,017 have recovered from the deadly infection so far and have been discharged from hospitals. At least one person has migrated.

Maharashtra, which has been the worst-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic reporting a large number of cases daily, breached the 10,000 mark earlier this week.

On Friday, the state recorded 1,008 new Covid-19 cases, the state’s highest single-day spike so far, taking the coronavirus positive patients’ tally to 11,506, the state health department data said.

On Friday, at least 26 people succumbed to the disease in Maharashtra taking the death toll to 485.

To build on the gains garnered during the earlier duration of lockdown and to curb the spread of the infectious disease, the Centre on Friday extended the nationwide lockdown imposed in March for another two weeks.

The earlier lockdown was set to end this Sunday on May 3.

The MHA also issued certain new guidelines to regulate activities during the extended lockdown, based on Red (hotspot) Zones which have a high concentration of Covid-19 cases, Orange Zones which have fewer cases and Green Zones which have reported no coronavirus cases for 21 days.

The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones.

According to the new guidelines by the home ministry, released a day earlier, the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am during the lockdown.

Educational, training, coaching institutions and hospitality services including hotels and restaurants will also remain closed irrespective of zones till the extended lockdown is in place.