India’s Covid-19 cases cross 15,000, death toll rises to 507

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 09:21 IST

The death toll due to the coronavirus disease in India crossed 500 on Sunday and the number of infected stood at 15,712, the Union health ministry data showed on Sunday morning.

According to the health ministry’s data at 8am, there were 12,974 active cases, 2,230 people have been sent home after being cured of the coronavirus disease and 507 people have died till date.

According to Union health ministry official Lav Agarwal, roughly three in four people who have died are above the age of 75 and nearly 83% of those confirmed to have been infected had other illnesses as well.

The ministry of health data shows that the pandemic has now spread to 56% of India’s districts and 15 districts across nine states account for half the cases.

The latest data also comes a day before India opens up its unaffected and relatively less affected areas for business and other activities with social distancing and other norms in place from Monday.

According to the Covid-19 dashboard by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), the number of confirmed cases stood at 2,328,600 and there were 160,706 fatalities across the world at around 8am India time.