India’s Covid-19 cases cross 400, death toll at 7

india

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 11:45 IST

Nineteen more cases of Covid-19 or coronavirus disease have been reported bringing the country-wide numbers of infected people to 415, the Indian Council of Medical Research said on Monday.

“A total of 415 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases,” the top medical research body said.

It also said that 18,383 samples have been tested for the virus till 10am on Monday.

Seven people have died due to coronavirus-related disease across the country so far.

A 68-year-old man from the Philippines, who tested positive for coronavirus infection and later negative, has died at a hospital in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

“He was a positive case of coronavirus turned negative. Hence the cause attributable to coronavirus or not will be verified by a technical committee,” Dr Daksha shah, BMC’s deputy health officer, said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the morning that many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously, a day after the government imposed severe restrictions across the country to prevent further spread of the pandemic.

“Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to ensure implementation of rules and laws,” Modi tweeted in Hindi on Monday morning.

The government put in place stringent measures, locking down districts across the country to check the spread of Sars-Cov-2 virus.

The Union home ministry said 82 districts in 22 states and Union Territories, where Covid-19 cases have been reported, will be under complete lockdown and that the state governments can extend the list of districts as they deem fit.