e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India’s Covid-19 fight people-driven, let’s #Unite2FightCorona: PM Modi

India’s Covid-19 fight people-driven, let’s #Unite2FightCorona: PM Modi

In his clarion call, the Prime Minister said India’s fight against Covid-19 gets strength from Covid warriors, and the country has to continue the momentum and protect the citizens from the virus.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2020 10:12 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, May 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
New Delhi, May 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India’s Covid-19 fight is people-driven and asked the citizens to #Unite2FightCorona.

In his clarion call, the Prime Minister said India’s fight against Covid-19 gets strength from Covid warriors, and the country has to continue the momentum and protect the citizens from the virus.

“India’s Covid-19 fight is people-driven and gets great strength from our Covid warriors. Our collective efforts have helped saved many lives. We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus. #Unite2FightCorona,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

PM Modi asked citizens to remember wearing a mask, wash hands, and practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’to win against Covid-19.

“Let us #Unite2FightCorona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask. Wash hands. Follow social distancing. Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Together, we will succeed. Together, we will win against Covid-19,” he said in another tweet.

Earlier today, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare tweeted that India’s Covid recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October.

“IndiaFightsCorona India’s #Covid Recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October. A high level of more than 75,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are 6.3 times the Active Cases (currently only 13.4% of total cases),” the Ministry tweeted.

tags
top news
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
IAF foundation day 2020: President Kovind, PM Modi lead nation in wishing Indian Air Force
IAF foundation day 2020: President Kovind, PM Modi lead nation in wishing Indian Air Force
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 68 lakh-mark, over 11 lakh tested in 24 hrs
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 68 lakh-mark, over 11 lakh tested in 24 hrs
I’m not taking vaccine if Donald Trump tells us, says Kamala Harris
I’m not taking vaccine if Donald Trump tells us, says Kamala Harris
India won’t allow trial of Russia’s Sputnik V in large study
India won’t allow trial of Russia’s Sputnik V in large study
Covid-19: India crosses 82 million tests in 9 months
Covid-19: India crosses 82 million tests in 9 months
Pence says air ‘historically clean’, Harris points to burning California
Pence says air ‘historically clean’, Harris points to burning California
‘Blessing in disguise that I caught Coronavirus’: Donald Trump lauds Regeneron
‘Blessing in disguise that I caught Coronavirus’: Donald Trump lauds Regeneron
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea ChakrabortyKKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In