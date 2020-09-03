India’s Covid-19 tests per day highest in the world, says health ministry

india

The union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday said that 11,72,179 tests were conducted for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease in India on Wednesday which pushed the total tests conducted to over 4.5 crore adding that the country’s daily testing numbers are one of the highest in the world. This is the third consecutive day that over a million tests were carried out in a period of 24 hours.

From conducting merely 10 tests per day on January 30, the daily average has crossed more than 11 lakh, the ministry said pointing out that this number demonstrates an exponential increase in the daily Covid-19 testing in India.

This surge in Covid-19 testing was attributed to a speedy expansion in the number of Covid-19 testing labs across the country. At present, there are 1,022 labs in the government sector and 601 labs in the private sector, the ministry said.

“Such high levels of testing on a sustained basis over a period of time in widespread areas enables early diagnosis, and in turn facilitates seamless isolation and effective hospitalisation. This eventually leads to lower mortality rate,’’ the ministry added.

India fatality rate due to the disease further declined to 1.75 per cent whereas the recovery rate rose to 77.09 per cent.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday registered its highest ever-single day spike of 83,883 Covid-19 cases and 1,043 deaths which pushed the tally to over 3.8 million. The total cases include 8,15,538 active cases, nearly 30 lakh recoveries and 67,376 deaths.

