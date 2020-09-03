‘Can’t call it a 2nd wave, infection never left Delhi’: Satyendar Jain on rise in Covid-19 cases in national capital

delhi

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 15:21 IST

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that the recent rise in Delhi’s coronavirus cases is not a part of a second wave of the virus, as the infection never left the national capital.

“You can’t say it is a second wave. We could have called it a second wave if there were no positive cases for one or two months and then cases would’ve started coming again. The virus is still there in Delhi,” he said.

The national capital recorded 2,509 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike in nearly two months, on Wednesday. As many as 1,79,569 people have been infected in the city, while 19 fresh deaths took the toll to 4,481 on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Jain said people “should not stress about numbers”. The government was increasing the testing for Covid-19, he added. “We are increasing (the number of) tests. We are emphasising on testing and working aggressively on it. Yesterday, the number was around 30,000 and today the number of tests will be around 35,000,” he said.

Delhi’s case-fatality ratio was 0.75 per cent on Wednesday, the minister said, adding that it was a ‘good sign’.

“Overall, it is 2.5 per cent. Yesterday, it was less than one per cent, which is a good sign. At one time, it was 3.5 per cent,” the minister said.

When asked about city’s preparation for resumption of Delhi Metro services, he said that government was forming protocols to be followed.

“Protocols are being formulated. Dry run is also being done so that it can be ensured that social distancing is maintained, people wear mask and clean their hands - that they follow a Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” he said.

The Delhi Metro will resume services in three stages between September 7 and 12, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Trains will run from 7am-11am and 4pm-8pm, it said.

(with inputs from PTI)