India's cumulative Covid-19 positivity rate at 7.81%, says health ministry

India’s cumulative Covid-19 positivity rate at 7.81%, says health ministry

As many as 14 states reported a positivity rate higher than the national figure. According to a chart alongside the tweet, Maharashtra’s testing rate was the highest at 20.4% followed by Puducherry and Kerala at 18.2% and 17.8%, respectively.

india Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 09:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Passengers wearing protective face masks stand in a queue on a platform to get tested for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at a railway station, in New Delhi on October 5, 2020.
Passengers wearing protective face masks stand in a queue on a platform to get tested for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at a railway station, in New Delhi on October 5, 2020. (Reuters Photo )
         

The ministry credited the low positivity rate to higher testing which, it said, leads to timely identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment.

It, however, cautioned some of the states and Union territories that have a positivity rate higher than the national average. The states have been advised to scale up testing. “India’s cumulative Positivity Rate is 7.81% and the daily figure is 3.8%. Several States/UTs are exhibiting Positivity Rate higher than the national average indicating a need for aggressive and widespread testing,” the health ministry wrote on Twitter.

As many as 14 states reported a positivity rate higher than the national figure. According to a chart alongside the tweet, Maharashtra’s testing rate was the highest at 20.4% followed by Puducherry and Kerala at 18.2% and 17.8%, respectively. While Maharashtra is conducting 64,473 tests per million population, the other two are conducting 1,30,513 and 57,009 tests, according to data cited by the government.

The other states with a higher positivity rate than 7.81% are Delhi (8.1%), West Bengal (8.3%), Sikkim (8.5%), Arunachal Pradesh (10.2%), Chhattisgarh (10.2%), Ladakh (10.7%), Andhra Pradesh (11.1%), Karnataka (11.1%), Goa (13%), Chandigarh (14.2%), and Nagaland (15.3%).

As on Thursday, the country’s Covid-19 tally stood at 7,706,946 with 715812 active cases and 116616 fatalities. Recoveries from the disease have gone up to 6,874,518.

