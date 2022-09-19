Home / India News / India's daily Covid tally drops below 5k-mark with 4,858 new cases

India's daily Covid tally drops below 5k-mark with 4,858 new cases

india news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 11:09 AM IST

As many as 18 deaths were reported today, including eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the health ministry stated.

Patients with long Covid-19 syndrome continue to have higher measures of blood clotting, which may explain their persistent symptoms such as reduced physical fitness and fatigue, according to a study.(REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sharmita Kar

India registered 4,858 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours – 806 fewer than yesterday – taking the cumulative tally to 4,45,39,046, the Union health ministry data showed on Monday. The active cases, on the other hand, increased to 48,027, the health bulletin showed.

India's active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the Covid recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.76 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 1.78 per cent.

As of now, Kerala has the highest reported cases of coronavirus infections followed by Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam and West Bengal.

As many as 18 fatalities were reported today, taking the death toll to 5,28,355. This included eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the health ministry stated.

According to the data available, 2.16 billion doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23, last year. Covid cases in the country surged past four crore on January 25 this year.

(With agency inputs)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

covid-19 coronavirus
