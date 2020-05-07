India’s identity imbibed with Lord Buddha’s teachings, beliefs, says PM Modi

india

Updated: May 07, 2020 09:19 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled the teachings of Lord Buddha as he took part in virtual Buddha Purnima celebrations.

“Lord Buddha had said that the mind is supreme, and is the basis of Dhamma, that the mind is at the forefront of all the tendencies. That’s why, since our mids are connected, we don’t feel the lack of physical presence,” PM Modi said.

“It’s a pleasure to be amongst you, but the situation now is not conducive. That’s why, be it from afar and through the medium of technology, I got the opportunity to speak to you and I’m happy about that,” he added.

He also praised the organisers for holding this event at a time when the entire world is battling the coronavirus crisis. “I am confident that we will be able to bring humanity out of this crisis through concerted efforts like this,” the Prime Minister said in his keynote address.

Buddha Purnima celebrations are being held virtually due to Covid-19 pandemic. The event is being organised in the honour of the victims and the frontline warriors of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), a global Buddhist umbrella organisation, is holding a virtual prayer event with the participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world, a statement from the government said.

Prayer ceremonies on the occasion will be streamed live from the Sacred Garden Lumbini (Nepal), Mahabodhi Temple (Bodhgaya, India); Mulgandha Kuti Vihara, Sarnath; Parinirvana Stupa, Kushinagar; Pirith Chanting from Ruwanweli Maha Seya in the sacred and historic Anuradhapura stupa premises, Sri Lanka; Boudhanath, Swayambhu, Namo Stupa, Nepal, apart from other popular Buddhist sites.