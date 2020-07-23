India’s second national-level plasma bank opened in Tamil Nadu

india

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 17:35 IST

After national capital, India’s second national-level plasma bank was opened in Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 2.34 crore, C Vijaybhaskar, health minister, Tamil Nadu said here on Thursday.

“We were earlier conducting the plasma method on a trial basis. Four people in Madurai successfully underwent the process in the early stages and a few more banks will be set up in nearby districts. We now have the approval of the Indian Council of Medical Research and have opened the second plasma bank at the national level with a total budget of Rs 2.34 crore,” said Vijaybhaskar.

He added, “After a Covid-19 patient is discharged, the patient has to wait for 14 days before they can donate their plasma. Plasma will be separated from the blood, which can be stored and used for up to one year.”

Vijaybhaskar also mentioned that a committee was constituted to discuss the death count and it was recommended that 444 deaths be added to the Covid-19 deaths toll in the state.

“We have conducted 2 million tests so far and have the highest number in terms of testing compared to other states,” the state health minister said.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 186,492 Covid-19 cases, including 51,765 active cases, 131,583 recoveries and 3,144 deaths.