e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India’s wildlife, biodiversity equally imperative as its developmental needs: PM Modi

India’s wildlife, biodiversity equally imperative as its developmental needs: PM Modi

In his message to the nation to mark the celebration of the ongoing Wildlife Week, the prime minister said India’s commitment to wildlife protection and conservation is strong.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2020 21:45 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
PM Modi said that with a robust and wide network of protected areas, the country’s commitment to words wildlife protection is as strong as ever.
PM Modi said that with a robust and wide network of protected areas, the country’s commitment to words wildlife protection is as strong as ever.(PTI)
         

India’s developmental needs are paramount but wildlife and biodiversity are equally imperative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

In his message to the nation to mark the celebration of the ongoing Wildlife Week, the prime minister said India’s commitment to wildlife protection and conservation is strong.

“Wildlife conservation is ingrained in our ethos and has always been an integral part of our tradition and culture. Our holy Constitution also enshrines this philosophy by including conservation of forest and wildlife as one of the fundamental duties of every Indian.

“India harbours 17 per cent of world population within 2.4 per cent land area of the world. Developmental needs of the country are paramount. However, we believe wildlife and biodiversity conservation are equally imperative,” Modi said in a written message.

He said that with a robust and wide network of protected areas, the country’s commitment to words wildlife protection is as strong as ever. “Eco-sensitive zones provide a peripheral support and act as a buffer around national parks and sanctuaries. Taking great strides in this direction, several such zones have been notified to enhance the space availability for thriving wildlife,” Modi said.

He said India remains a natural home to a variety of migratory species and for this reason, Gandhinagar declaration, which was adopted during the 13th Conference of Parties to Convention on Migratory Species in February this year, prioritised the integration of the concept of ecological connectivity into the ‘Post 2020 Global Biodiversity Framework’.  “We are emphasising on the conservation of migratory birds and marine species,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi also took pride in India being home to wild Asiatic lions and tigers, saying the result of the concerted efforts of the nation in conserving wildlife are showing.

“Our country hosts the last wild population of Asiatic lions. It also possesses the distinction of having the highest number of tigers in the world. The result of the concerted efforts of the nation towards conserving our wildlife are showing. The resolve of doubling tiger numbers has been fulfilled. We have achieved this target well in advance.

“Encouraged by the success stories of Project Tiger and Project Elephant, we are now making efforts to conserve other endangered species through Project Lion and Project Dolphin. Contribution from people from all walks of life will help attain the desired goals of these projects,” he said.

He also said that India gives a special attention to plastic waste management.  “We are resolute in our efforts to reduce single use plastic and micro plastic pollution for sustainable development along with a prospering biodiversity,” he said.

Lastly, he said that “coinciding with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the apostle of peace and nonviolence, the celebration of ‘Wildlife Week’ is an ideal location to reaffirm our commitment towards conservation of wildlife and harmonious coexistence of all living beings”.  Wildlife Week is organised from October 2-8 every year.

tags
top news
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
‘If Andhra does not stop...’: KCR during meet on Krishna water sharing
‘If Andhra does not stop...’: KCR during meet on Krishna water sharing
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: Lomror’s dismissal braces Mumbai Indians
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: Lomror’s dismissal braces Mumbai Indians
Bihar Assembly Elections: BJP releases first list of 27 candidates
Bihar Assembly Elections: BJP releases first list of 27 candidates
4-nation Quad gets cemented at Tokyo meet, sends stern message to China
4-nation Quad gets cemented at Tokyo meet, sends stern message to China
‘Bengal recorded over 200 rapes, more than 600 kidnappings in August’: Guv
‘Bengal recorded over 200 rapes, more than 600 kidnappings in August’: Guv
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In