India sees 10,112 new Covid cases, 17% decline from yesterday's tally

India on Sunday recorded a 17 percent decline in its daily Covid cases compared to the day before with 10,112 fresh infections in the last 24 hours - taking the total tally to 44,891,989. On Saturday, the country saw a total of 12,193 cases. India sees 10,112 new Covid cases. (File Photo)

According to the union health ministry data, the active cases climbed to 67,806 - comprising of 0.15 percent of the total caseload.

The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 5,31,329 with 29 fatalities in the last 24 hours - including seven reconciled by Kerala.

So far, 4,42,92,854 people have recuperated from the disease, with the recovery rate at 98.66 percent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.03 percent, and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 5.43 percent.

According to the health ministry website, a total of 1,43,899 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, around 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered so far.

In view of the rising cases, the Centre on Friday asked eight states - Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Haryana, and Delhi - to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action in any area of concern to control any emerging spread of infection.

