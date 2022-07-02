India sees 17,092 fresh Covid cases, marginally higher than yesterday; 29 deaths in 24 hours

India saw a marginal hike in its daily Covid-19 cases, with as many as 17,092 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry's dashboard showed on Saturday. With this, the overall national caseload stands at 43, 486,326, according to the data.

Also, the country added 14,684 recoveries and saw 29 more people succumb due to the fatal disease, pushing the respective tallies to 42,851,590 and 525,168. However, in the same period, the total number of active patients rose further to 109,568, up by 2,379.

Recoveries, deaths and active patients account for 98.55%, 1.21% and 0.25% of the cumulative tally.

Kerala (3,599), Maharashtra (3,249), Tamil Nadu (2,385), Karnataka (1,073) together accounted for 10,360 fresh infections or more than 60% of infections from the last 24 hours. National capital Delhi, on the other hand, accounted for 831 cases.

Meanwhile, on the vaccination front, 909,776 more doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered. The nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16 last year, and, till now, nearly 1.98 billion doses have been administered.

