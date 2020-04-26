India striving for development, only option is to win war against coronavirus: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

india

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 11:37 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio address “Mann ki Baat” on Sunday once again praised the billions of Indians, who he said have fought shoulder to shoulder in the country’s efforts to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection.

“Friends, India’s fight against corona is truly people-driven. It is being fought by the people and the administration in close collaboration. A vast country like India, which is striving for development, fighting a decisive battle against poverty, this is the only option to win the war against corona,” PM Modi said in the latest edition of Mann ki Baat.

“We are fortunate that the entire country, with each of its citizen, is leading and fighting this war as soldiers,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said the suggestions and phone calls for this edition of Mann ki Baat have been many times higher than usual.

“Encompassing many subjects, your Mann ki Baat suggestions have reached me. I have tried to read them and listen to them as much as possible. In the hustle and bustle of life, I got to focus on several topics which remain unnoticed through your suggestions,” he added.

This is one of Modi’s several addresses to the nation since the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown began last month.

He has tried to reach out to people by apologising for the government’s tough decisions, spoke on the need to care for the poor, and honoured those at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic while outlining the next course of action.

In his last address on March 29, four days after announcing the first phase of nationwide lockdown, the Prime Minister had apologised to the nation for imposing the shutdown but justified the step, saying it was needed to ‘win this battle’.

“I apologise for taking these harsh steps which have caused difficulties in your lives, especially the poor people. I know some of you would be angry with me also. But these tough measures were needed to win this battle,” he had said.

Since that address, the second phase of nationwide lockdown has been imposed which will end on May 3.

The government has also announced some relaxations in the lockdown rules including opening neighbourhood and stand-alone shops providing non-essential goods and services but with certain conditions.