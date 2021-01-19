India strongly condemns attacks on UN peacekeepers in Central African Republic
India on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent attacks on UN peacekeepers in the Central African Republic that resulted in the death of two peacekeepers.
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said India strongly condemns the attack on peacekeepers of MINUSCA in the Central African Republic that has resulted in the death of a peacekeeper from Rwanda on January 13 and one from Burundi on January 15.
"We also remember the three Burundian MINUSCA peacekeepers who had laid down their lives on December 25 last year," the MEA said.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the peacekeepers from Rwanda and Burundi, and also wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," it said.
At least one peacekeeper was killed and two were injured in two successive attacks by armed rebels near the town of Grimari in Central African Republic.
Members from a coalition of armed rebels staged the attacks on Friday while peacekeepers from both Burundi and Bangladesh were carrying out a security operation around Grimari, more than 200 kilometres northeast of the capital, Bangui.
The Burundian peacekeeper was killed in the second ambush, and two Bangladeshi peacekeepers were injured during the attacks and are receiving treatment, the UN mission in Central African Republic, known as MINUSCA, said in a statement.
On Wednesday, security forces repelled attacks by rebels trying to seize Bangui, after intense fighting on the city's outskirts in a major escalation of violence that has rocked the country since last month. At least one Rwandan peacekeeper was killed and another injured, said the United Nations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hesitancy causes wastage of 1,000 vaccine doses in Delhi, say health officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police urge farmers to shift R-Day tractor rally to KMP e-way
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi says India ‘owned’ by a few; Centre hits back
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14 migrant workers, a yr-old infant crushed by truck in Surat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, France air exercise to kick off in Rajasthan today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India begins vaccine export from today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC worker shot dead in north Bengal, another leader dies of heart attack
- The family of the man who was shot dead alleged that he was a victim of infighting in the local unit of the Trinamool Congress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin recipients under stricter watch, says Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘To her, patients always came first’: Cancer care pioneer dies at 93
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior docs told to get vaccinated to instil confidence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt tweaks app to allow walk-ins, experts want wider access to shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Retired police officer arrested for vandalising RSS office in Indore
- Shrikant Sharma, a retired deputy commandant of Special Armed Force of the Madhya Pradesh police, had earlier objected to the setting up of an office of the RSS for the Ram Temple fund collection drive in his neighborhood.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination lagging, govt appeals against hesitancy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No kidnapping, no conversion, went on my own to Karnataka, says Gorakhpur woman
- The woman's father had earlier lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the youth from Karnataka for allegedly kidnapping his daughter and forcing her to change religion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC vacates stay as Jharkhand Speaker ends Babulal Marandi’s anti-defection trial
- The Speaker had initiated proceedings under anti-defection laws to decide if the merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) led by Babulal Marandi into the BJP in February, 2020, was valid.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox