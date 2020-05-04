India tally crosses 40k, lockdown 3.0 begins: Covid-19 news today

india

Updated: May 04, 2020 07:57 IST

India crossed 40,000 Covid-19 cases and the national capital saw its highest single-day spike on Sunday. The country’s tally stood at 42,527 cases with 1,393 fatalities even as states got ready for lockdown 3.0 beginning Monday. Most states followed the Centre’s directives while issuing their own guidelines. Jharkhand, however, said there will not be any relaxations in the state for the next two weeks.

Here is a preview of important Covid-19 news today from India and the world.

India tally over 40k, 427 new cases in city

The number of Covid-19 cases in India crossed 40,000 and the national capital saw its highest single-day spike on Sunday, with the contagion in the country largely driven by urban hot spots, even as the central and state governments sketched out plans to relax some of the lockdown curbs in low-risk areas from Monday.

With some relaxations, states draw up plan for lockdown 3.0

India prepared on Sunday for the third phase of the ongoing lockdown with states and Union Territories drafting their own rules, mostly in line with federal guidelines that have given area-specific relaxations in a graded approach to bring back normalcy in the backdrop of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

CEOs see 40% revenue dip in June quarter: Poll

Two-thirds of Indian chief executive officers (CEOs) expect a 40% revenue decline in the quarter ending June 30 because of the nationwide shutdown for the coronavirus disease and its fallout, manifested by a lack of consumer demand, value chain and labour market disruptions as well as raw material shortages, according to a snap poll conducted by the CII.

Specific entry gates, dedicated check-in rows: Delhi airport gears up to restart operations

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport will have select entry gates for passengers, depending on the airlines they are travelling with, to go into the terminal building, once lockdown restrictions are lifted and flight operations resume in the capital.

Mark separate triage area for flu-like cases: Health ministry to non-Covid hospitals

The Union health ministry has directed non-Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hospitals to identify a separate triage and holding area, away from the main outpatient department (OPD), for patients with influenza-like illnesses, to check the rising cases of health-care workers getting infected by the disease.

Experts’ inputs to PM nod: What shapes govt guidelines

The government's broad response to the coronavirus pandemic — symbolised in bureaucratic orders, guidelines, and clarifications with wide ranging impact — is shaped by a complex decision making process, which involves key union ministries and sectoral experts, inputs from state governments, intensive analysis of data, an assessment of daily reports, and finally a nod from PM Narendra Modi, three officials familiar with the process said.

Forces express gratitude to India’s Covid warriors

From fighter jets performing fly-pasts over Delhi's Rajpath and Mumbai's Marine Drive to helicopters showering petals over hospitals dedicated to treating Covid-19 patients and transport aircraft flying in formation over multiple cities; the armed forces on Sunday carried out exercises across the country in a concerted gesture of gratitude to people at the frontline of the battle against the virus.

Send only stranded migrants: Centre tells states

As state governments scramble to book buses and trains to send migrant workers home, the Union home ministry on Sunday rebuked the state administrations and told them the transport hadn't been meant for workers who intended to visit home, but for those in distress because they had been caught unawares by the lockdown.

States to collect rail fares: Govt in guidelines

State authorities shall collect fares after distributing tickets among stranded migrants and students who are boarding special trains to return to their hometowns, and hand over the amount to the Indian Railways, the railways ministry said in fresh guidelines on Sunday.

Covid-19 eats into West Asia remittances’ pie

Jameel Basha, 36, is in a dilemma—should he return to India or not? He has been working as an office assistant in a construction company in Saudi Arabia since 2017, earning the equivalent of Rs 45,000 a month.Basha's predicament is similar to nearly 10 million Indians, a vast majority of them unskilled or semi-skilled workers, in Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region.

Centre rushes 20 health teams to 20 districts

The Union health ministry said on Sunday it was deploying 20 central teams to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hot spots including Delhi and Mumbai to assist in controlling high caseloads and helping the state governments in their strategies against the contagion.

Docs prepared to announce my death, recalls Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed that doctors at a London hospital where he was admitted after contracting Covid-19 had made arrangements to announce his death. Johnson, 55, was rushed to St Thomas' Hospital on April 5 when his condition had worsened a few days after he had tested positive for the coronavirus.