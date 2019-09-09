India to pitch for charcoal extracted from bamboo

india

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 01:23 IST

India is going to make a case for charcoal extracted from bamboo at the ongoing Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (COP14). The tribal affairs ministry is working on a model where over 100 units across the country will work on extracting the environment-friendly coal, while employing people from tribal communities.

The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) said under the Vandhan scheme, work on setting up these 100 units is going on in the seven northeast states as well as Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. TRIFED managing director Pravir Krishna said the units will employ around 500,000 people from the tribal communities. “This is an environment-friendly proposal which does not require heavy investments, and will promote tribal enterprise. Charcoal extracted from bamboo does not have carbon credits, making it a highly productive alternative to industrial coal,” said Krishna. Work on these units will start after the monsoon ends, sometime in October.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 01:23 IST