India to provide skilled talent to the world: PM

India will remain home for the world’s most young and skilled population for many decades and has the potential to fulfil the global demand for skilled talent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, lauding the diaspora for its role in advancing development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. (ANI)

Speaking at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar, Modi also highlighted India’s rapid progress in the 21st century, advocated the country’s role as a global advocate of peace, and said the world now listened to India due to its rich heritage and cultural ethos.

“21st century India is progressing at an incredible speed and scale. For many decades to come, India will remain a country with the world’s most young and skilled population. India will fulfil the world’s demand for skilled talent. India has the potential to fulfil the world’s demand for skilled talent,” Modi said.

“Due to the strength of its heritage, India is able to tell the world that the future does not lie in war, but in Buddha,” he added.

The divas has being celebrated since 2003 to mark the contribution of the overseas Indian community. January 9 was chosen to mark the day because it was on this day that Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa to lead the Indian freedom struggle.

Around 3,500 delegates from 50 countries converged in Bhubaneswar since last two days for the convention, which will conclude on Friday. On Thursday, PM Modi formally inaugurated the convention after Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej, performed the event’s theme song — Apna Desh, Apna Gaurav.

Modi also inaugurated four exhibitions, including Vishwaroop Ram: The Universal Legacy of Ramayana, diaspora’s contribution to technology, and an exhibition on the heritage and culture of Odisha.

The PM said Dhauli, a significant historical site in Odisha, represented peace. “Samrat Ashoka had chosen the path of peace here while the world was expanding empires through the power of the sword,” he said.

Hailing the diaspora as “India’s ambassador”, Modi said in the last 10 years, he met several world leaders who always praised the Indian diaspora.

“One of the main reasons for this is the social values that you embed in the societies of the world. You connect with society, respect local traditions, and still keep India alive in your hearts. Your value systems make world leaders admire the Indian diaspora,” Modi said, noting the role of the diaspora in India’s independence in 1947 and called on them to contribute toward transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

The president of Trinidad and Tobago, Christine Kangaloo was also present during the event. Kangaloo, who was chief guest, praised India’s remarkable historical contributions to global development during her virtual address. External affairs minister S Jaishankar and Odisha chief minister Mohan Majhi also spoke on the occasion.

In his 37-minute speech, Modi said that India was not just the mother of democracy, but also a place where democracy and diversity are a part of life and way of living.

“We do not have to teach diversity, but our life goes along with diversity. We consider it our responsibility to help our diaspora during crisis situations no matter where they are,” he said, appealing to the diaspora to visit the tourist destinations located in small towns and villages of India.

“You have to come forward to let the people of the country you are living in know the real history of India. Today’s generation in those countries does not know our prosperity in the past, the long periods of subjugation and our struggles. You all can let the world know the true history of India,” the PM said.

PM Modi also flagged off the state-of-the-art Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for the Indian diaspora in the age group of 45-65 years from Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station. The train will travel to Ayodhya, Patna, Gaya, Varanasi, Mahabalipuram, Rameswaram, Madurai, Kochi, Goa, Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), Ajmer, Pushkar, and Agra for three weeks.

Modi said India was now the fifth largest economy and was on track to become the third largest soon. “Indians excel globally, and I am proud of you,” he said, noting that India lifted 250 million people out of poverty in the last 10 years.

The PM said this edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was special because it was held a few days after the birth centenary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose vision was instrumental to the event. “Pravasi Bharatiya Divas has become an institution to strengthen the bond between India and its diaspora,” he added.

The event commenced with a performance by three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej. Addressing the gathering, external affairs minister S Jaishankar expressed pride in the achievements of the Indian diaspora. “You all not only feel proud of your achievements but also enhance India’s global respect.”

He said that in a globalised era, the diaspora became more important with each passing year.

“Whether it is technology, best practices or resources, be it tourism, trade or investment, the two-way flows you enable are invaluable. Most importantly, in times of difficulty, you can be confident that the Modi government has your back,” he said, highlighting the “people-centric changes” introduced in India, such as improving ease of doing business, living, and travel.

Jaishankar mentioned the application of digital technologies for diaspora welfare, including simplified passport issuance and renewal, enhanced consular services, grievance redressal platforms, and more responsible embassies and consulates.