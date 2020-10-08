e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India to see pre-Covid air traffic numbers by January 1: Minister Hardeep Puri

India to see pre-Covid air traffic numbers by January 1: Minister Hardeep Puri

Air traffic and revenue has been drastically hit in India due to the coronavirus disease outbreak since March this year, when all the flights were grounded. The flights are still operating in a graded manner.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2020 16:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An IndiGo Airlines aircraft prepares to land as a man paddles his cycle rickshaw in Ahmedabad.
An IndiGo Airlines aircraft prepares to land as a man paddles his cycle rickshaw in Ahmedabad. (REUTERS)
         

Projecting a positive forecast for India’s civil aviation sector, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that with more than 1.5 lakh passengers travelling by air today and 1.2 crore domestic passengers since May 25, Indian skies can expect air travel numbers to reach pre-Covid numbers by January 1, 2021.

“Our skies are opening up further. Flying is considered as a safe & efficient mode of transport by people. More than 1.2 crore domestic passengers have flown since 25 May 2020. We had 1,56,565 passengers on 1525 flights today. We should touch pre-COVID numbers by New Year,” the Union minister for civil aviation said.

Air traffic and revenue has been drastically hit in India due to the coronavirus disease outbreak since March this year, when all the flights were grounded. The flights are still operating in a graded manner.

Puri added that airlines may be allowed to operate at 75 per cent of their pre-Covid operations on the domestic front, provided that the passenger numbers continue to show a healthy trend in the next 7-10 days. Indian airlines are currently operating up to 60 per cent of its pre-Covid capacity within the country.

The minister had also issued a stern warning to foreign airlines and their operations which will come at the expense of the Indian carriers.

“Indian carriers at a significant disadvantage resulting in inequitable distribution of traffic in favour of Lufthansa. The issue is not about allowing foreign carriers in or not. We are all for foreign carriers operating here. Make no mistake. But I think the time has come for the message to go out loud and clear that it will not be done at the expense of the Indian carriers,” Puri said while addressing the reporters.

The minister was referring to the move by Lufthansa which cancelled its flights operating between India and Germany for 21 days, starting September 30 after DGCA withdrew permissions for them, citing restrictions on Indian travelling to Germany.

tags
top news
PM Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India’s support for Afghan peace process
PM Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India’s support for Afghan peace process
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
Realty sector picking up in Mumbai metropolitan region, says report
Realty sector picking up in Mumbai metropolitan region, says report
PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
India’s sulfur dioxide emissions see first decline in 4 years
India’s sulfur dioxide emissions see first decline in 4 years
BJP govt to stay for 30-35 yrs if Vivekananda’s pictures hung at homes: Tripura CM
BJP govt to stay for 30-35 yrs if Vivekananda’s pictures hung at homes: Tripura CM
Bihar assembly election: Rama Singh yet to join RJD; party fields his wife from Manhar
Bihar assembly election: Rama Singh yet to join RJD; party fields his wife from Manhar
KKR vs CSK Review and SRH vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs CSK Review and SRH vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In