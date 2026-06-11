India top priority for France ahead of G7 Summit; focus on West Asia and strategic defence ties

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to France, French diplomatic sources have underscored the "special relationship" and deep-rooted trust between New Delhi and Paris, positioning India as a "top priority" partner on the global stage. On the invitation extended to India for the G7 Summit, French diplomatic sources remarked, "India is a top priority for us." (AP Photo)

Highlighting the deepening strategic alignment, diplomatic sources confirmed on Thursday that the upcoming G7 Summit will feature a dedicated meeting on West Asia.

Addressing concerns regarding regional volatility, the sources stressed the importance of maritime security, stating, "Emphasis on free navigation; we are not part of the war, but it has an impact on all of us."

On the invitation extended to India for the G7 Summit, French diplomatic sources remarked, "India is a top priority for us; we have a special relationship. India has joined all the G7 tracks."

Regarding the bilateral partnership, sources described a relationship defined by high levels of mutual confidence. "We have reached a level of trust and confidence where it is easy for both of us to talk about anything," the sources said, adding that France is closely tracking India's leadership, including its role as BRICS chair and the legacy of its successful G20 presidency.

A significant focus of the upcoming visit will be the evolution of defence and technology cooperation. Rejecting the notion of a traditional transactional dynamic, French sources asserted, "It is not a client-customer relationship. It is equal to equal."

Central to this partnership is the 'Make in India' initiative, which will be integrated into future defence agreements. Regarding the Rafale deal, sources emphasised that the framework is distinct from past agreements, with a firm commitment to the integration of local weapons systems.

Civil nuclear cooperation is also slated to be a primary topic of discussion. French officials expressed optimism regarding the impact of recent legislative reforms in India, noting that their utility companies are in active discussions with major Indian players. "We are at the beginning of a new phase," the sources stated, expressing confidence that a clearer picture of these collaborations will emerge by the end of the year.

Furthermore, sources indicated that several key announcements regarding innovation are expected during Prime Minister Modi's visit.

On the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), sources maintained that the concept remains relevant despite ongoing regional complexities. "The concept of IMEC will remain relevant, but we have to deal with the current situation in the Middle East. We still have discussions," the sources said.