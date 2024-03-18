India, US kick off tri-services drills focused on HADR ops

NEW DELHI: The Indian and US militaries on Monday kicked off a tri-services exercise, Tiger Triumph-24, to boost their capability to carry out humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations, the Indian Navy said on Monday. USS Somerset, seen off the Visakhapatnam coast, is taking part in the India-US joint drills. (Photo: Indian Navy)

The drills will be carried out off the Visakhapatnam coast till March 31.

“Indian Navy ships with integral helicopters and landing craft embarked, Indian Navy aircraft, Indian Army personnel and vehicles and Indian Air Force aircraft and helicopters along with rapid action medical teams will be participating in the exercise,” the navy said in a statement.

The US will be represented by its warships with embarked troops of the US Marine Corps and US Army.

The exercise is aimed at developing interoperability for conducting HADR operations and refining standard operating procedures to enable rapid and smooth coordination between the two militaries.

The harbour phase of the exercise will take place from March 18 to March 25, followed by the sea leg.

Personnel from both navies will participate in training visits, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events and social interactions, the statement said. “On completion of the harbour phase, the ships, with the embarked troops, will sail for the sea phase and undertake maritime, amphibious and HADR operations.”

Also, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday spoke on phone with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin and discussed a range of bilateral, regional security and defence cooperation issues, including the Tiger Triumph exercise.

The US secretary of defence appreciated the important role being played by the Indian Navy in conducting anti-piracy operations in the Indian Ocean region, the defence ministry said in a statement.

“The two ministers discussed ways and means to implement the India-US defence cooperation roadmap which was concluded last year. Other defence industrial cooperation issues such as repair of US naval ships in Indian shipyards were also briefly discussed,” it added.