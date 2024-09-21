India, US need to work together to counter China: Congressman on PM Modi's visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in the US Saturday for a three day visit that includes the Quad summit a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden, an address to the Indian diaspora at the Nassau stadium and an address to the Summit of the Future. US congressman Shri Thanedar says India and US need to work together to counter China (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(AP)

At the Quad, China is expected to be a key focus of discussion. US National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby on September 19 had said that China will certainly be "high on the agenda" at the Summit. Indian origin Congressman Shri Thanedar says India and US need to work together to counter China.

"China is becoming very aggressive and India and the US need to form a very strong bond, whether it is in technology, defence, science, commerce. We need to have strong ties with India. India and US need to work together because China is becoming aggressive and the only way for us to slow down China is to have a strong India-US relationship. PM Modi has a very good chemistry with President Joe Biden. PM Modi also had a great relationship with President Trump. So, he is a very charismatic leader and America values PM Modi for the leadership that he has provided to India," Shri Thanedar said.

"China has no regard for intellectual technology. China has no regard for regards for patterns. China is very aggressive, it does not follow human rights. It doesn't follow workers' rights in its country and they have an unfair advantage when it comes to economy, tariffs. So, we need to counter-balance that aggression of China. When India and US come together and collaborate even at a greater length, that will be very hopeful. I think President Biden is going to stress to PM Modi that we need a stronger collaboration, much more give and take on defence and on technology - whether it is AI or pharmaceutical technology or different areas of commerce, we need to collaborate together so that we can help each other and people of each other's countries," Thanedar added.

Shri Thanedar who represents Michigan's 13th Congressional District says the Quad summit is an opportunity for the countries to build on their relationship.

"A lot of it is economic collaboration. All these four countries need to work together to help each other's economy. During COVID time, the economy suffered all over the world and the US came out of those economic problems very quickly because of President Biden's leadership. That needs to continue and India and US, and all Quad countries need to work together in building this new relationship between these four countries," he said.

The Indian diaspora is also excited to get an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York. Over 24,000 Indian-Americans have registered to attend his community event on September 22 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, which has a seating capacity of 15,000. This event, titled "Modi & US: Progress Together," will be a celebration of the diversity and success of the Indian-American community, featuring cultural performances and appearances by prominent Indian-American figures.

"The Indian diaspora in America is very excited about PM Modi's visit to America. There are a lot of people who love PM Modi, they appreciate what he has done for the country - increasing the economic power of India. India has become a super economic power because of the vision of PM Narendra Modi and the Indian-Americans who are all over the US are very excited to welcome him as he lands." Thanedar said.

PM Modi is visiting the US at a political important time as the country gears up for the Presidential polls in November. Incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump square up for the race.

"Economy is very important. Also, border control, we have a lot of migration of illegal immigrants into the US. So, American people want to stop that. So, immigration is going to be a big issue. Economy, prices, inflation - all of those are going to be very big issues. Also, abortion rights, women's rights, workers' rights, these are all on the ballot. So, it is very important which candidate wins because there is a night and day difference between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris...I believe Kamala Harris is the right leader, she is getting a lot of support. There is a lot of enthusiasm among African-Americans, there is a lot of enthusiasm among young people, there is a lot of enthusiasm among women...So, all eyes are on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, and what I see is that right now the election is leaning toward Kamala Harris," said Congressman Shri Thanedar.