Fri, Sept 26, 2025
India, US to push for early conclusion on mutually beneficial trade deal: Govt amid tariff row

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 26, 2025 03:02 pm IST

During the meetings, Goyal discussed bilateral trade matters with US government officials.  

Amid the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump-led US administration on Indian imports, a delegation led by Commerce and Industries Minister visited the US between September 22 to 24, officials said.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, in a meeting with The Carlyle Group, CEO, Harvey Schwartz, in New York on Thursday. (@PiyushGoyal X/ANI Photo)(@PiyushGoyal X)
Goyal held meetings with Ambassador Jamieson Greer, United States Trade Representative and Mr. Sergio Gor, U.S. Ambassador designate to India to discuss bilateral trade matters.

The delegation also met major US-based businesses and investors to promote trade and investment between India and the US.

“The delegation had constructive meetings with the U.S. Government on various aspects of the deal. Both sides exchanged views on possible contours of the deal and it was decided to continue the engagements with a view to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement,” government said in a statement, adding that the meetings had a “positive response.”

“The business leaders reposed confidence in the India growth story and expressed their desire to intensify their business activities in India,” it said.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of key developments in India-US diplomatic relations, such as tariff on Indian imports, $100,000 fee on visa petitions and new 100% tariff on on branded and patented drugs.

