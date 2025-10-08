India was never united, except under Aurangzeb, claims Pak minister as he warns of ‘risk of war’

Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday said that the risks of war with India are “real” during an interview in which he made a series of provocative statements once again. The remarks come after the recent warning by Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who said that the Indian forces will not maintain any restraint this time if Pakistan does not stop supporting terrorism. Asif also made bizarre claims about India’s history and Pakistan’s ‘unity’ in the face of conflict.(REUTERS/File Photo)

"I do not want escalation, but the risks are real, and I am not denying that. If it comes to war, God willing, we will achieve a better result than before," he said.

The defence minister then claimed that India was never a united nation and, although Pakistanis argue and fight at home, they come together during conflicts with New Delhi.

“History shows that India was never one united nation, except briefly under Aurangzeb. Pakistan was created in the name of Allah. At home, we argue and compete. In a fight with India, we come together,” he said.

Asif’s latest provocative statements come after a series of remarks he made earlier, where he told Samaa TV that any future Indian “aggression” would be met with an even bigger response from Pakistan.

Indian Army Chief’s warning

Asif’s remarks appear to be in response to the warning made by Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi, who cautioned Pakistan to stop supporting terrorism if it wants to exist on the world map.

"India is fully prepared this time. We will not show the restraint we exhibited during Operation Sindoor 1.0. This time, the action will be such that Pakistan will have to think whether it wants to exist geographically," General Dwivedi had said.

Notably, Operation Sindoor was a military operation conducted by the Indian armed forces in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians were killed.