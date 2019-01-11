India’s first manned mission to space may have a woman astronaut too

India will send a manned mission to space by December 2021 and a woman astronaut is likely to be a part of the team.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan said the target is for two unmanned missions to space is December 2020 and July 2021. “The target for a manned mission to space is December 2021,” he said.

The ISRO chief also said there is a possibility of women and civilians being part of the team. “We not distinguishing. Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel will be there, civilians can also be there. If they meet the required criteria and standard, they will be selected. The selection committee will take the final call,” he said.

Sivan said that the criteria for selection will be stringent for the first mission but might be relaxed for the second and third.

During his Independence Day speech last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the plan of sending an Indian astronaut to space by 2022 on board ‘Gaganyaan’.

Modi had said the mission would be launched using ISRO’s own capabilities, and on successful completion, make India the fourth nation in the world to do so.

