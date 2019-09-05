e-paper
‘India with Russia in development of its Far East’: PM Modi in Vladivostok

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Plenary Session of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Plenary Session of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. He said that brainstorming at forum will strengthen human welfare for entire humankind. ‘Putin’s vision for its Far East similar to Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, said PM Modi in Valdivostok. PM Modi said India will walk shoulder-to-shoulder with Russia in its development of Far East region. “The relation of India and Far East is not new but ages old. India is the 1st country which opened its consulate in Vladivostok. Even during Soviet Russia when there was restrictions on other foreigners, Vladivostok was open for Indians, Modi added. India will walk shoulder-to-shoulder with Russia in its development of Far East region.

