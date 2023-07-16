Home / India News / Bridge near India-China border ‘under threat’ due to rapid flow of water: BRO

Bridge near India-China border ‘under threat’ due to rapid flow of water: BRO

ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jul 16, 2023 04:38 PM IST

The DM said the bridge was opened for traffic after the Border Roads Organisation laid the hume pipes on Saturday.

Border Roads Organisation on Sunday said a valley bridge near the India-China border, nine km ahead of Malari village here has come under threat due to the rapid flow of the river as the monsoon fury continued over the northwestern Himalayan region.

Chamoli District Magistrate, Himashu Khurana on Sunday said that vehicular movement was temporarily resumed on Joshimath-Malari Highway near Jumma village.(ANI)
Malari is a small village near the Indo-China border near Joshimath in Chamoli district.

"A valley bridge on the border road leading to the Indo-China border, 9 km ahead of Malari, has come under threat due to the rapid flow of the river," BRO Commander Colonel Ankur Mahajan said, adding he is leaving to inspect the spot.

Chamoli District Magistrate, Himashu Khurana on Sunday said that vehicular movement was temporarily resumed on Joshimath-Malari Highway near Jumma village after the bridge connecting dozens of villages including Joshimath was washed away due to spate in the Deogarh drain near Malari Highway on July 10.

READ | Weather News highlights: IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for the next 5 days

The DM said the bridge was opened for traffic after the Border Roads Organisation laid the hume pipes on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chamoli police have booked a project manager for not clearing the debris and opening the road on time near Uttarakhand's Pipalkoti village on the Badrinath National Highway number 7, officials said.

SP Chamoli Pramendra Dhobol said a case has been registered against Gajendra Gaur, the project manager of NKG company, which is responsible for constructing the all-weather road on the Badrinath National Highway 7.

The case has been registered under the Disaster Management Act.

"The company did not cleared the debris on time when the highway was blocked due to falling off debris near Pipalkoti due to landslides triggered by heavy rains in the region," he said.

The Yamunotri Highway number 123 was blocked on Saturday due to falling debris near Chami village in Pauri Tehsil of Garhwal District in Uttarakhand, officials said. As per officials, dozens of vehicles were left stuck on both sides of the road.

As the monsoon fury continued over the northwestern Himalayan region, several roads were blocked and scores of people were stuck and stranded due to landslides.

Sunday, July 16, 2023
