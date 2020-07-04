e-paper
India News / Indian Americans take to Times Square to protest Chinese aggression, call for trade boycott

Indian Americans take to Times Square to protest Chinese aggression, call for trade boycott

The protestors said three Ts can help defeat China as they demanded an end of trade ties with China and the boycott of Chinese good, complete independence of Tibet and total support of Taiwan, according to news agency ANI.

india Updated: Jul 04, 2020 12:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The protest comes after the brutal June 15 border clash in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley during which 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed and 76 injured.
The protest comes after the brutal June 15 border clash in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley during which 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed and 76 injured.
         

A group of Indian Americans along with Tibetans and Taiwanese Americans held a protest against “naked Chinese aggression” at Times Square in New York City in the US.

The group held placards of “Boycott China” and “Stop Chinese Abuse” as they shouted slogans against the country.

The protestors said three Ts can help defeat China as they demanded an end of trade ties with China and the boycott of Chinese good, complete independence of Tibet and total support of Taiwan, according to news agency ANI.

Watch: Indians, Taiwanese, Tibetans hold anti-China protest at Times Square

Jagdish Sewhani, the president of the American India Public Affairs Committee, called out China for it “naked aggression”.

“When the world is battling against coronavirus for the last six months, the naked aggression of China against its neighbours and India is totally unacceptable. China wants to dominate the world, China wants to destroy the USA, China wants to destroy India. But this time, for their aggression they have to pay a very, very heavy price,” Sewhani said while speaking to ANI.

“Now look at what has China done within their own country. They are suppressing Hong Kong. They have done ethnic cleansing of Tibetan and look at what they have done to Muslims. The worst human rights [violation] ever happened in China,” he added.

The protest comes after the brutal June 15 border clash in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley during which 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed and 76 injured.

Similar anti-China protests have broken out in several cities in the United States since the Galwan Valley face-off between India and China.

News agency ANI reported Tibetan and Taiwanese activists living in asylum in the United States also joined the protest at Times Square.

Dorjee Tseten, a member of the Tibetan parliament in exile, said the people of Tibet strongly condemn the Chinese military intrusions on Indian soil.

“We call India and world governments to take immediate multilateral action against Beijing’s authoritarian rule by rejecting the ‘One China Policy’ in theory and practice,” Dorjee, who is also an executive director of Students for a Free Tibet, said while speaking to ANI.

The news agency reported similar demonstrations will be seen in other parts of the US in the coming days.

