Indian among 4 killed in Afghan car bomb blast on Monday
india Updated: Jan 15, 2019 16:41 IST
An Indian national was among four people killed in a car bomb blast in Afghanistan’s capital on Monday, India’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
More than 110 people were wounded in the attack near a heavily fortified foreign compound in Kabul.
The identity of the Indian victim was withheld by the Indian government.
