 Indian among 4 killed in Afghan car bomb blast on Monday
Indian among 4 killed in Afghan car bomb blast on Monday

More than 110 people were wounded in the attack near a heavily fortified foreign compound in Kabul.

india Updated: Jan 15, 2019 16:41 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Kabul
Afghan car bomb blast,car bomb blast,Kabul
An Indian national was among four people killed in a car bomb blast in Afghanistan’s capital on Monday, India’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.(Reuters Photo)

An Indian national was among four people killed in a car bomb blast in Afghanistan’s capital on Monday, India’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

More than 110 people were wounded in the attack near a heavily fortified foreign compound in Kabul.

The identity of the Indian victim was withheld by the Indian government.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 16:37 IST

