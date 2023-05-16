Home / India News / Indian, Chinese army officers meet in Ladakh’s Daulet Beg Oldi sector, discuss LAC issues

ByHT Correspondent
May 16, 2023 09:11 PM IST

The talks between the division commander-level officers of Indian and Chinese military came weeks after the top-level military dialogue between corps commanders of the two armies

NEW DELHI: Indian and Chinese major generals on Tuesday met in Ladakh’s Daulet Beg Oldi sector and held talks on outstanding border issues between the two countries that have been locked in a row along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh for more than three years, officials familiar with the matter said.

India China face-off: The last breakthrough along the LAC came in September 2022 when the two armies pulled back their front-line troops from Patrolling Point-15. (File Photo)
The talks between the division commander-level officers came weeks after the top-level military dialogue between corps commanders of the two armies.

The 18th round of corps commander-level talks on April 23 yielded no outcome, though the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) agreed to maintain security and stability along LAC, stay in close contact and continue dialogue through military and diplomatic channels, and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues.

Dialogue below the corps commander level to discuss border issues is a routine affair, the officials said, asking not to be named. “Division commanders and brigade commanders regularly hold talks with their Chinese counterparts on border issues,” said one of the officials.

The last breakthrough along the LAC came in September 2022 when the two armies pulled back their front-line troops from Patrolling Point-15. The troop pullback took place after the 16th round of corps commander-level talks on July 17, 2022.

Despite four rounds of disengagement from Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso, Gogra (PP-17A) and Hot Springs (PP-15), the Indian and Chinese armies still have more than 60,000 troops each and advanced weaponry deployed in the Ladakh theatre.

Problems at Depsang in the Daulet Beg Oldi sector and Charding Nullah Junction (CNJ) in the Demchok sector are still on the negotiating table, as previously reported.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on April 27 raised the LAC issue with his Chinese counterpart General Li Shangfu while stressing that the violation of existing agreements had eroded bilateral relations, and the development of India-China ties was based on peace and tranquillity at the borders. Singh told Li that all issues at LAC needed to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments.

After the April 27 talks, former Northern Army commander Lieutenant General DS Hooda (retd) described Singh’s stand as the standard Indian position that the ongoing standoff has impacted bilateral relations which can only improve if the PLA disengages and then pulls back additional forces.

“To me, this indicates that both sides have probably reiterated their respective positions and there is no substantive move forward. However, it is good that high-level political contacts are taking place because ultimately the resolution will come at the political level,” Hooda then said.

